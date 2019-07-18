|
CANCELINO - Joseph of Seaford, NY on July 17, 2019 at the age of 52. Beloved husband of Gina (Santucci). Loving father of Ava and Isabelle. Devoted son of Rosemarie and the late Daniel. Adored brother of Suzanne Russo and Robin Licitra. Cherished brother-in-law of Michael (Kathy), Denise, Alexis Galison, Daurene Scianimanico (Steven), and Christine (Greg Hansen). Dearest Uncle of Katie, Jennie, Julia, Jacqueline, Hailey, Joseph, Philip, Carissa, and great-uncle to Danny. Proud 20 year US Marine Corps Veteran who served his country in the 2003 Iraq War. Dedicated NYPD Sergeant. Family will receive friends Saturday and Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 11:15 am, at St. William the Abbot R.C. Church in Seaford, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made to the Joseph Cancelino Memorial Fund for Ava and Isabelle's Education via www.gofundme.com www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from July 18 to July 19, 2019