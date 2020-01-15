|
CATALANOTTO - Joseph, born in Brooklyn, NY in 1938 to Josephine and Gaspare Cata-lanotto, passed away on Jan-uary 14th 2020, at the age of 81. He attended Saint Nicholas School in Brooklyn and moved to East Islip, NY, at the age of 15, where he attended East Islip High School. He was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps, where he held the rank of Corporal. He played saxophone in the Marine band for General McArthur and at the Orange Bowl in California. He was stationed in Okinawa and rumor has it that he rode a horse through a bar.Following in his parents footsteps, he owned beauty salons in Westbury, Bellmore Huntington and West Islip and met his wife Gale at Davern's Beauty School. Joe was a master karate instructor earning the title of third degree black belt and ran a karate school in Sayville as well as a Golden Gloves boxing champion. He was an avid car connoisseur and followed his son Joseph into the car business at Generation Kia in Bohemia. Joe loved boating, owned race horses and raised German Shepherd dogs. Joe had a great zest for life and was passionate about everything. Everything was the greatest,the best and he loved living. He also loved his family most of all. He is survived by his wife Gale of 58 years, and his four children, Michelle, Joseph, Kim and Leslie as well grandchildren Thomas, Samantha, Joseph, Anthony, Michael, Tori, Brian and Sophia and great grandchildren Olivia, Isabelle, Hayden and Grayson. He is also survived by his sister Ann Monaco of Sayville, NY. A wake will be held at Chapey's Funeral Home, Main Street, in East Islip on Thursday only, January 16th from 2:00-4:30pm and 7:00-9:30pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday morning at 9:45am at Saint Mary's Ch-urch, Main St., East Islip, NY.
Published in Newsday from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020