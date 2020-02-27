|
COYLE - Joseph L. of East Northport, on February 24, 2020, 82 years of age. Loving father of Joseph, Scott and his wife Suzette, and Kristin McGrath and her husband Michael. Dear grandfather of Kevin Coyle and his wife Kristen and great grandfather of Hailey. Fond brother of Peter Coyle, the late John Coyle and the late Kevin Coyle. Joe served in the United States Air Force before joining the NYPD where he spent over 20 years of service finishing as a Detective in the 20th precinct in Manhattan. Visiting will be at Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, Friday 2-5 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 12 noon at St. Anthony of Padua Church East Northport, NY burial to follow at St. Philip Neri Cemetery, East Northport, NY. www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2020