CUCCIA, JR. - Joseph age 77 of Sayville, died peacefully on June 20, 2020. Beloved husband, father and grandfather. Survived by his wife Tina Elaine (Torres), his children Theresa Elaine (and Anthony Iacobazzi), Anthony Joseph (and Daniel Sean Murphy) and Joseph Cuccia lll and Lisa Marie Cuccia of Phoenix, AZ. Cherished grandfather of Gianna, Anthony and Michael Iacobazzi. Joseph was the co-founder and owner of Regency Maintenance Corp until his retirement due to Alzheimer's Disease in 2002. He was a volunteer fireman for East Islip FD as well as Islip FD, and a member of East Islip FD Benevolent Association. Reposing at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Montauk Hwy. West Sayville Wed-nesday, June 24, 2-4:00pm and 7-8:30pm. Private entombment will take place on Thursday, June 25 at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Alzheimer's Association or your favorite charity.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 22, 2020.