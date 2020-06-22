Joseph Cuccia
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUCCIA, JR. - Joseph age 77 of Sayville, died peacefully on June 20, 2020. Beloved husband, father and grandfather. Survived by his wife Tina Elaine (Torres), his children Theresa Elaine (and Anthony Iacobazzi), Anthony Joseph (and Daniel Sean Murphy) and Joseph Cuccia lll and Lisa Marie Cuccia of Phoenix, AZ. Cherished grandfather of Gianna, Anthony and Michael Iacobazzi. Joseph was the co-founder and owner of Regency Maintenance Corp until his retirement due to Alzheimer's Disease in 2002. He was a volunteer fireman for East Islip FD as well as Islip FD, and a member of East Islip FD Benevolent Association. Reposing at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Montauk Hwy. West Sayville Wed-nesday, June 24, 2-4:00pm and 7-8:30pm. Private entombment will take place on Thursday, June 25 at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Alzheimer's Association or your favorite charity.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Reposing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
24
Reposing
07:00 - 08:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Entombment
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved