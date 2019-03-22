Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph D'Andrea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph D'Andrea

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joseph D'Andrea Notice
D'ANDREA - Joseph J., 95, of Huntington, on March 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Eleanor Casey-D'Andrea and predeceased by his first wife Mary B. D'Andrea. Loving father of Thomas, his partner Don Jordan and predeceased by his other children; Joseph, Richard and MaryLou and survived by his step-children; John, Patrick and Kathy. Devoted father-in-law of Barbara D'Andrea. Dear brother of John (Janet) and the late Jeanne. Cherished uncle of MaryEllen, Anne, Joan and Janie. He is also survived by several step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. Visitation Sunday 2-4 & 7-9PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Monday 9:30AM at St. Elizabeth's Church, Melville. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now