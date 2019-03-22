|
|
D'ANDREA - Joseph J., 95, of Huntington, on March 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Eleanor Casey-D'Andrea and predeceased by his first wife Mary B. D'Andrea. Loving father of Thomas, his partner Don Jordan and predeceased by his other children; Joseph, Richard and MaryLou and survived by his step-children; John, Patrick and Kathy. Devoted father-in-law of Barbara D'Andrea. Dear brother of John (Janet) and the late Jeanne. Cherished uncle of MaryEllen, Anne, Joan and Janie. He is also survived by several step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. Visitation Sunday 2-4 & 7-9PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Monday 9:30AM at St. Elizabeth's Church, Melville. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 22, 2019