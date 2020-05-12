|
DEANGELIS - Joseph Thomas of Port Jefferson Station passed away peacefully in his home after a downward spiral in his health from a car accident December 19th. Joseph passed on 4-27-2020, exactly two months after his 92nd birthday. Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Joyce, their children, Francis DeAngelis, Joyce Ann Piccininni, Thomas DeAngelis, and Maria Campanella, their spouses and Joseph's nine grandchildren. Interment was in Calverton National Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, Port Jefferson Station, N.Y.
Published in Newsday on May 12, 2020