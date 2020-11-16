1/
Joseph DeBragga
DeBRAGGA - Joseph William of Islip died on November 11, 2020 at the age of 98. He was predeceased by his wife of 73 years, Danna Whitlock DeBragga on April 11, 2017. He is survived by his son, Richard Paul, daughters Julia Elise and Josette Bernice DeBragga-Levendosky (Edward), grandson Matthew and stepgrandson, Patrick. Joseph was Director of Marketing at Colorfilm and Director of Stations at CBS. He served on the Vestry at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Islip and St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Bay Shore. He was active in the Prayer Book Society and on the international board and Mu Chapter of Delta Kappa Epsilon. Joe was nationally recognized for his volunteerism as a Master Gardener. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Islip, Seatuck Association and Ducks Unlimited.



Published in Newsday on Nov. 16, 2020.
