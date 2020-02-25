|
DeLucca - Joseph M. of Babylon, LI, on February 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol DeLucca. Devoted father of Joanne (Martin) Ferris, Judy DeLucca, Joseph M. (Linda) DeLucca, Jr., Janet DeLucca, James T. (Jean) DeLucca and Joyce DeLucca. Cherished grandfather of seven and great grandfather of two. Dear brother of Anthony V. DeLuca, James A. DeLucca, Maryanne Piasecki and the late Peter DeLucca. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Friday 12:30 PM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Babylon, LI. Visiting Thursday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020