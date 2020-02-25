Home

St Joseph's Rc Church-Babylon
39 Carll Ave
Babylon, NY 11702
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home
1225 Montauk Hwy.
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home
1225 Montauk Hwy.
Liturgy
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Joseph's RC Church
Babylon, NY
DeLucca - Joseph M. of Babylon, LI, on February 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol DeLucca. Devoted father of Joanne (Martin) Ferris, Judy DeLucca, Joseph M. (Linda) DeLucca, Jr., Janet DeLucca, James T. (Jean) DeLucca and Joyce DeLucca. Cherished grandfather of seven and great grandfather of two. Dear brother of Anthony V. DeLuca, James A. DeLucca, Maryanne Piasecki and the late Peter DeLucca. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Friday 12:30 PM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Babylon, LI. Visiting Thursday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
