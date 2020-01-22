|
DEMPSEY - Joseph, of Lindenhurst, passed away peacefully Monday, January 20, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Mary and Michael Dempsey. Beloved brother of Michael and Patty Dempsey. Devoted uncle to Kristen and Joe Vermilyea, Michael and Kimberly Dempsey, Caroline Mulligan and Stefanie and Michael McDonald. Cherished great-uncle of Michael, Sissy, Mary and Lucy Vermilyea, Michael Patrick Dempsey IV, and JackDempsey. Joseph was a 1957 graduate of Lindenhurst High School, a graduate of SUNY Oswego, and was then a teacher for 31 years for the Wyandanch School District. He was an avid golfer and a lover of life who was cherished by many. Our love and thanks to the angels of The Babylon Beach House and Good Shepherd Hospice. Reposing Friday, January 24th,2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, West Sayville, where a service will be held on Saturday at 11am. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 22, 2020