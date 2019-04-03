Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Joseph Desthers Notice
DESTHERS - Joseph Thomas, Sr., of North Babylon, LI on April 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jane Ann Desthers. Devoted father of Maryjane (Thomas) Fanizzi, Joseph Thomas (Amy) Desthers, Jr., Michael Joseph Desthers, Bernadette Terese (Nicholas) Fortunato, Regina Marie (Christopher) Rykert and John Joseph (Kimberly) Desthers. Cherished grandfather of Clare, Katharine, Nicholas, Marianna, Christopher, Sarah, Amanda, Mary and Abigail Jane. Predeceased by his twin sister Josephine Abbruzzese. Joseph was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps and was one of the few "Frozen Chosin." Joseph was a retired Chief of the Rescue Battalion, FDNY. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Visitation Wednesday, 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. Cremation to be held privately. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 3, 2019
