DIETZ - Joseph, it is with great sadness that the family of Father Joseph Dietz announced his passing at the age of 80 years on September 17, 2020. A native of Bellmore, NY, Father Dietz received his early education at schools run by the Sisters of Charity - St. Barnabas, Bellmore and Seton Hall High School, Patchogue. His three years with the Trappists were spent at St. Joseph's Abbey in Spencer, Mass. When he left the Abbey Father Dietz went to St. Anselm College in Manchester, NH. He received his master's degree in Social Work from Fordham University. Later he worked for two years with Catholic Charities in the Rockville Centre Diocese. He was accepted by the NY Archdiocese for transfer into St. Joseph's Seminary, Dunwoodie, NY. Where he completed his studies for the priesthood and earned a Master of Divinity degree. Father Dietz is the son of the late Sebastian and Florence Dietz. He is survived by his beloved sisters, Joan Schramm and Katherine Samler, as well as his eight cherished nieces and nephews and their extended families. Visitation will be on Monday from 3PM to 7PM at The Church of the Magdalene, 525 Bedford Road Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 8 Carman Road Scarsdale, NY 10583 at 10:00AM followed by interment in Holy Rood Cemetery Westbury, NY. Services under the direction of Coffey Funeral Home, Inc. coffeyfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers donations to Catholic Relief Services would be appreciated. www.crs.org