EGAN - Joseph. Passed away on April 12, at the age of 69. Devoted husband to his wife of 48 years, Susan (Haase), and children Timothy (Nicole), Elizabeth Perreault (Todd), and Kenneth (Jessica). Loving grandfather to Eleanor, Grayson, and Sophia. Devoted son of Mary and the late Kenneth and brother to Kathleen Castellani (Stephen), William (deceased), Mary, Regina Vazquez (Gerardo), Patrick (Laurie), Geraldine Albers (Robert), Kenneth, Andrew (Megan), and Margaret Lawler (Michael). Brother-in-law to Glenn Haase (Janice) and Denise Franz (Edward). Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Friend and colleague to so many. Alumnus of Brooklyn Preparatory School, Farmingdale University, and Cornell University. His hard work, dedication, and perseverance in everything he did was always an inspiration to all of us. He was our rock and will be so dearly missed. His life will be properly celebrated at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020