HAFFEY - Joseph Eugene Passed away peacefully with his best friend and beloved wife of 69 years, Regina (Hughes) at his side. Devoted father of Pat Clemency (Bill), Regina O'Connell (John Kilkenny), Anne, Joseph, Jr., and Bob (Caroline). He cher-ished his role as the patriarch of a family that also included 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and dozens of nieces and nephews. Also survived by his sister-in-law Angela D. Hughes and countless friends. A veteran of World War II, he was a role model to many who were guided by his example of a life well-lived in service to his family, country, and community. A long-time resident of Baldwin and Garden City, he was born on March 3, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Charles and Mary (Sheehan) Haffey and predeceased by his six siblings and their spouses. He had an extraordinary 42-year career in the telecommunications industry with New York Telephone, AT&T, and Western Electric, and an equally remarkable 30-year retirement, filled with family celebrations, travel and volunteer work for St. Anne's Parish, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and as Santa for many pre-schools and elementary schools. He will be missed, for his giant imprint on countless lives has left a hole in so many hearts.Visitation will take place from 2-4pm and 7-9pm on Friday, December 27 at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Garden City. Funeral Mass will be cele-brated at 9:30am on Saturday, December 28 at St. Anne's Church, Garden City. Burial to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. In his memory, please share a story or joke with his family and friends, just as he always had a joke for us, for every occasion. We will always remember him with joy, love and laughter.
Published in Newsday from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019