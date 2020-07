Or Copy this URL to Share

CAPUTO - Joseph F. of Jacksonville, Florida, (formerly of Jericho) passed on July 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy, Children; Steve (Laura), Ken (Jen) and Patty (Duncan) and Grandchildren; Julie, Alexandra, Tierney, Anna, Kelly, Teresa, Mac and Cameron. Cremation at Hatcher Cremations.







