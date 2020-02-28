|
|
CARRIGAN Joseph F., on February 24, 2020. Lifelong resident of East Rockaway, NY. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years, Herma. Devoted father of Joanne, Joseph (Suzanne) and James (Paola). Cherished grandfather of Amanda, Emily, Gabriella, Taylor and Colleen. Dear brother in-law of Joan Gipson (Sam) and loving uncle to Linda Reeves and William Gipson (Barbara). Predeceased by parents, Paul E. and Veronica (Luttrell) Carrigan. A U.S. Navy Veteran Korean War USS Coral Sea CV-43. Former Mayor of the Village of East Rockaway, NY. A 60 year active member, Former Chief and Honorary Commissioner of the East Rockaway Fire Department. Former Delegate to the Fourth Battalion Fire District, Nassau County, NY. Co-Founder of the East Rockaway Athletic Association-Raiders Football Organization. Former U.S. Postal Service Postmaster, East Rockaway, NY. Member of American Legion Post 958 and VFW Post 3350. Reposing Saturday, February 29, 7-9pm and Sunday, March 1, 2-4 & 7-9pm at Donza Funeral Home, 333 Atlantic Ave., East Rockaway. Funeral Service, Monday, March 2, 9:45am at St. Raymond Church, 263 Atlantic Ave., East Rockaway. Interment to follow at the Long Island National Cemetery. Donations in Joseph's memory are appreciated to the East Rockaway Fire Dept. Inc. - Main Street Firehouse, PO Box 223, East Rockaway, NY 11518.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 28, 2020