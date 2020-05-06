Home

FUNK - Joseph F. of Westbury N.Y. passed away on May 4th 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Loving Father of Joseph Jr. and Janet Kobel (Peter). Beloved "Poppy" to Elizabeth Kobel and Emma Kobel. Loving Ex-Husband and friend to Joan Funk. Will be missed by his "grandpet" Peyton. Long time member of the Carle Place community. Served in the United States National Guard. Retired New York City Transit Police Officer. Memorial service to celebrate his life at a later date. Donations to North Shore Animal League America would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on May 6, 2020
