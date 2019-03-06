|
HUSTY - Joseph F. (81 years) on March 2, 2019 of Syosset, N.Y. He fought the good fight. Joe was a Nassau County Police Detective, who retired after 36 years. Member of NCPD Softball Team and coached SYAC Girls Softball. He was an avid golfer in both New York and Florida. He was a graduate of St. Dominic's High School in Oyster Bay, N.Y. He is survived by his devoted wife Tina of 60 years. Loving father of Laura (Nick), David (Tom), and Diana (John). Proud grandfather of Nicole, Matthew, Cassandra, Christian and Jaclyn. Also survived by many cousins, nephews & nieces. Predeceased by his brother Gerald. Reposing at the Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Road, Syosset, N.Y. Visiting Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 2-5 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45 am at St. Edward Confessor R.C. Church, 205 Jackson Ave., Syosset, N.Y. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donation in Joseph's name to would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 6, 2019