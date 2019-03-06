Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
(516) 921-2888
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Husty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. Husty

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joseph F. Husty Notice
HUSTY - Joseph F. (81 years) on March 2, 2019 of Syosset, N.Y. He fought the good fight. Joe was a Nassau County Police Detective, who retired after 36 years. Member of NCPD Softball Team and coached SYAC Girls Softball. He was an avid golfer in both New York and Florida. He was a graduate of St. Dominic's High School in Oyster Bay, N.Y. He is survived by his devoted wife Tina of 60 years. Loving father of Laura (Nick), David (Tom), and Diana (John). Proud grandfather of Nicole, Matthew, Cassandra, Christian and Jaclyn. Also survived by many cousins, nephews & nieces. Predeceased by his brother Gerald. Reposing at the Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Road, Syosset, N.Y. Visiting Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 2-5 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45 am at St. Edward Confessor R.C. Church, 205 Jackson Ave., Syosset, N.Y. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donation in Joseph's name to would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beney Funeral Home
Download Now