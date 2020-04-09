Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Restivo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. Restivo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph F. Restivo Notice
RESTIVO - Joseph F. 93, formerly of Corona, Queens passed away on 4/4/20 from the coronavirus. Survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Ann. Beloved father of Charles and Joseph. Cherished grandpa to Joseph, Matthew, Lauren, Eric, Paige and father-in-law to Patricia. WWII Veteran served in the US Navy. Loved to relax under the sun at the beach or anywhere he could find a spot for his chair. A horse racing fan who could be found at Aqueduct or Belmont on any given Saturday. Took a trip to Saratoga too. Loved his macaroni and meatballs staples in our home every Thursday & Sunday. He had the brightest smile and the best laugh you ever heard. He was kind, gentle, never a complaint and just the best husband, dad and grandpa a family could be blessed with. He will be missed by us all. Love you always dad. Services at a later date to celebrate his life.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -