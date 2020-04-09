|
|
RESTIVO - Joseph F. 93, formerly of Corona, Queens passed away on 4/4/20 from the coronavirus. Survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Ann. Beloved father of Charles and Joseph. Cherished grandpa to Joseph, Matthew, Lauren, Eric, Paige and father-in-law to Patricia. WWII Veteran served in the US Navy. Loved to relax under the sun at the beach or anywhere he could find a spot for his chair. A horse racing fan who could be found at Aqueduct or Belmont on any given Saturday. Took a trip to Saratoga too. Loved his macaroni and meatballs staples in our home every Thursday & Sunday. He had the brightest smile and the best laugh you ever heard. He was kind, gentle, never a complaint and just the best husband, dad and grandpa a family could be blessed with. He will be missed by us all. Love you always dad. Services at a later date to celebrate his life.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 9, 2020