FARRELL - Joseph P.of Freeport, on July 26, 2019. Korean War Veteran and Member of IBEW Local No. 3 for over 60 years. Belovedhusband of the late Eileen. Loving father of Joseph (Ann Marie) and Eileen Farrell. Cherished brother of Mary Dolan,Paul and Frank Farrell, & the late Daniel. Ad-ored grandfather of Catherine and Joseph. Reposing at Hun-gerford & Clark Inc. Funeral Home, 110 Pine St.(Corner So. Ocean Ave.) Freeport.Funeral Mass Monday 9:30am at Our Holy Redeemer R.C. Church Freeport. Cremation Private. Visiting hours Sunday 2-4pm and 7-9pm.
Published in Newsday on July 27, 2019