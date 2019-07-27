Home

Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hun-gerford & Clark Inc. Funeral Home
110 Pine St.
Freeport, NY
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hun-gerford & Clark Inc. Funeral Home
110 Pine St.
Freeport, NY
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Holy Redeemer R.C. Church
Freeport, NY
1933 - 2019
FARRELL - Joseph P.of Freeport, on July 26, 2019. Korean War Veteran and Member of IBEW Local No. 3 for over 60 years. Belovedhusband of the late Eileen. Loving father of Joseph (Ann Marie) and Eileen Farrell. Cherished brother of Mary Dolan,Paul and Frank Farrell, & the late Daniel. Ad-ored grandfather of Catherine and Joseph. Reposing at Hun-gerford & Clark Inc. Funeral Home, 110 Pine St.(Corner So. Ocean Ave.) Freeport.Funeral Mass Monday 9:30am at Our Holy Redeemer R.C. Church Freeport. Cremation Private. Visiting hours Sunday 2-4pm and 7-9pm.
Published in Newsday on July 27, 2019
