|
|
FILOMENA- Joseph "Duke"53, of Franklin Square passed away on May 2, 2020. He was an organ donor and saved two lives. Joe enjoyed riding his Harley and spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered for his quick wit, endless pranks and being there when you needed him. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Donna, mother Margherite, father Vincent J. (deceased), brother Thomas and his wife Nohemy, godson James, nephew Thomas, niece Tara, mother-in-law Patricia, sister-in-law Deborah, brother-in-law John, beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He will be cremated on May 6th and a celebration of his life will be scheduled soon.
Published in Newsday on May 5, 2020