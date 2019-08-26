Home

Services
Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc.
156 Willis Avenue
Mineola, NY 11501
(516) 746-6222
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc.
156 Willis Avenue
Mineola, NY 11501
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc.
156 Willis Avenue
Mineola, NY 11501
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aidans Church
Williston Park, NY
View Map
FINA - Joseph D., of Mineola on August 23, 2019. (Ret. NY Transit Auth. Police Officer). Loving and devoted husband of Eileen. Loving father of Joseph D. Jr. (Jo-Anne), Thomas A. (Stacy). Dear Grandfather of Nicholas J. and Ryan M. Brother of Alfred & Robert. Visiting Tuesday 2-5 and 7-9 at Cassidy Funeral Home 156 Willis Avenue, Mineola. Funeral Mass 10am Wednesday at St. Aidans Church, Williston Park. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. Memorials to appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 26, 2019
