FISCHBACH - Joseph A., on February 18, 2019 of Riverhead, NY. Age 61. Beloved father of Kyle and Makenzi. Loving brother of Lynda (Chris), Ellen (Brian), Joanne (Randy), Robert (Barbara), and Steven. Cherished son of Emil and the late Josephine. Visitation was Tuesday. Family to receive friends Wednesday 9am. Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home, Inc., 406 East Main Street, Riverhead, NY 11901. Prayer service 10am in the funeral home. Private Cremation. Tuthillfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 20, 2019