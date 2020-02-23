|
|
FITZPATRICK - Joseph P. 88, of East Northport, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family. Joe joins his wife, Helen, in heaven. He is survived by his proud children, Pat (Kathy), Marjie (Sail), Tim (Sheila) and Regina (Chris). He also joins his late daughter, Katie Fitzpatrick-Tripodi, in heaven. Joe was blessed to have fourteen grandchildren, Patrick, Rory, Kerrin, Kendyl, Dana, Kiersten, Blake, Liam Katie, Jillian, Brennan, Will, Caroline and Mikey, and three great-grandchildren, Patrick, Quinn, and Ella. Joe led an active, joyful life. He loved to celebrate others and had an infectious laugh. For 60 years, he was an active member of St. Anthony of Padua Parish and a beloved and active member of Sound Shore Club in Wading River, where he was an original member. Joe was a proud Korean War veteran and Purple Heart recipient. He retired at 78 from a long-standing career as a Financial Advisor. Joe was a proud alumnus of St. John's Uni-versity and wore his red sweater as a dedicated fan of their men's basketball program. Joe was a happy, proud family man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visiting Tuesday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at The Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, E. Northport. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:30am at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church, E. Northport NY 11731. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. bfhli.com
Published in Newsday from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020