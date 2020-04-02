|
FOGARTY - Joseph, electrical engineer and military Veteran, passed away on March 29, 2020, aged 77, due to complications from the coronavirus. His family loved him dearly and are heartbroken they could not be at his side. Joseph Francis Fogarty was born and raised in Woodhaven, NY, the eldest son of Irene and Joseph Fogarty. He graduated from Manhattan College with a degree in electrical engineering and served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam era, stationed at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, where his engineering degree was put to use. After being discharged from the Army, he began a long career in the defense industry, working for Sperry Corporation, Unisys, Lockheed Martin and the Department of the Navy, specializing in the design of naval shipboard navigation systems. He retired in 2013. A jovial man, Joe was a talented pianist who loved jazz and classical and played keyboard in a band along with his brother John. In his younger years he liked to play tennis and tinker with electronics. In later life he enjoyed playing blackjack and poker, trips to Mohegan Sun with his daughter Christine and son-in-law Daniel, and breakfasts at his favorite diner. Throughout his life he enjoyed catching up on Garfield's antics in the Sunday comics as well Peanuts, always sharing the jokes with anyone who was within ear shot. He was a lifelong Mets fan. During retirement he also frequently enjoyed watching old movies on the Turner Classic Movies Channel, especially Westerns or Hitchcock flicks. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Virginia, daughters Jennifer (Alex) Greaney and Christine (Daniel) Baker, brother John. We will miss him more than words can express. Arrangements entrusted to Brueggmann Funeral Home, East Northport, NY. Burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. Due to current events, funeral will be private. A memorial service may be held at a future date. Donations can be made to A Million Masks www.amillionmasks.org or Feral to Family at www.feraltofamily.com.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 2, 2020