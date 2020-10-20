NUGENT - Joseph Francis of Centereach, on October 17, 2020 in his 77th year. Survived by his loving wife Angela of 54 years. Devoted sons Joseph (Donna) and David (Kristy). Cherished grand-children Brittany (Austin), Jonathan, Raquel, Anna and Lacie. He kept America great for 77 years. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home, 132 Ronkonkoma Avenue Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held. Funeral Mass Thursday 10AM Assumption RC Church Centereach, NY. Interment following Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Visiting Wednesday 5-9PM moloneyfh.com