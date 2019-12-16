Home

FUSARO - Joseph L., 90, of Huntington Station, NY, Matt-ituck, NY and Charleston, SC. He was the last surviving of nine children born to Giuseppe M. Fusaro and Lucia Guagliardi on June 28, 1929. Joe was a fixture in Huntington Station for over 50 years, fondly known as "Joe the Butcher" and owner of Community Food Mart on Depot Road. Joe touched so many lives as an employer, mentor, philanth-ropist, and friend. He is survived by his wife Barbara(nee Runey), his three children, Lauren (William) Bladykas, Linda (John) Caccamo and Robert (Laraine) Fusaro, his 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Upon Joe's retirement from meat cutting he traded a meat counter for a candy counter at the Love Lane Sweet Shoppe in Mattituck. He became a well-loved figure in his new town as well as an involved member of the Marlene Lane Civic Association. He will be waked at MA Connell Funeral Home Wedne- sday 12-18. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Hugh's Church on Thursday morning 12-19 at 9:30am.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 16, 2019
