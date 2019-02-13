Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shelter Island Funeral Home
23 W Neck Rd
Shelter Island, NY 11964
(631) 749-2212
Reposing
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Shelter Island Funeral Home
23 W Neck Rd
Shelter Island, NY 11964
View Map
Reposing
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shelter Island Funeral Home
23 W Neck Rd
Shelter Island, NY 11964
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Isle RC Church
5 Prospect Avenue
Shelter Island Heights, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Arth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph G. Arth

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joseph G. Arth Notice
ARTH - Joseph G., 95, of Shelter Island, formerly of Commack, on February 11, 2019. Joseph was a church organist and music store owner. He was the organist for Christ The King Roman Catholic Church in Commack and for Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church on Shelter Island.Joseph was a U.S. Army veteran serving in WWII during the Battle of the Bulge and Battle of Central Europe, where his battalion was the first into Berlin. Loving husband of the late Jean Ellen (nee Strasser). Cherished father of Jeanne Arth Lamana (Joe), Maureen Arth Ford (Mark), and the late Judith Arth. Beloved grand-father of Nicholas, Kathryn, Pasha, Emily, Delaney, Riley, Julia, Annie, and Shannon. Reposing at The Shelter Island Funeral Home, 23 West Neck Road, Shelter Island on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. The Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Friday at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of the Isle RC Church, 5 Prospect Avenue, Shelter Island Heights.Interment with U.S. Army honors at Our Lady of the Isle RC Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Shelter Island Police Department would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.