ARTH - Joseph G., 95, of Shelter Island, formerly of Commack, on February 11, 2019. Joseph was a church organist and music store owner. He was the organist for Christ The King Roman Catholic Church in Commack and for Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church on Shelter Island.Joseph was a U.S. Army veteran serving in WWII during the Battle of the Bulge and Battle of Central Europe, where his battalion was the first into Berlin. Loving husband of the late Jean Ellen (nee Strasser). Cherished father of Jeanne Arth Lamana (Joe), Maureen Arth Ford (Mark), and the late Judith Arth. Beloved grand-father of Nicholas, Kathryn, Pasha, Emily, Delaney, Riley, Julia, Annie, and Shannon. Reposing at The Shelter Island Funeral Home, 23 West Neck Road, Shelter Island on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. The Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Friday at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of the Isle RC Church, 5 Prospect Avenue, Shelter Island Heights.Interment with U.S. Army honors at Our Lady of the Isle RC Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Shelter Island Police Department would be appreciated. Published in Newsday on Feb. 13, 2019