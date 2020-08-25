1/
Joseph Garcia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GARCIA - Joseph of Elmont NY, on August 23, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Pauline. Loving father of Kathleen Garcia, Maria Garcia Vaas, Anna Afkham (AJ). Fond brother of the late Antonio. Cherished grandfather of Joseph Vaas (Laura), James Vaas (Nicole), Lauren Vaas (Danny), Maryam Afkham, Sofia Afkham and great grandfather of Jack Joseph Vaas. Visiting Wednesday 2-4 7-9pm at the Krauss Funeral Home Inc., 1097 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 9:30am St. Catherine of Sienna R.C. Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Krauss Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Krauss Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Catherine of Sienna R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krauss Funeral Home
1097 Hempstead Turnpike
Franklin Square, NY 11010-2684
(516) 352-2080
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved