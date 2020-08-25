Joseph Garcia

GARCIA - Joseph of Elmont NY, on August 23, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Pauline. Loving father of Kathleen Garcia, Maria Garcia Vaas, Anna Afkham (AJ). Fond brother of the late Antonio. Cherished grandfather of Joseph Vaas (Laura), James Vaas (Nicole), Lauren Vaas (Danny), Maryam Afkham, Sofia Afkham and great grandfather of Jack Joseph Vaas. Visiting Wednesday 2-4 7-9pm at the Krauss Funeral Home Inc., 1097 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 9:30am St. Catherine of Sienna R.C. Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 25, 2020.