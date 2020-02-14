|
GAUG - Joseph, 85, (formerly of Deer Park) long time resident of Nesconset, NY passed on February 12, 2020. Navy Veteran, former employee of AIL of 35yrs, Deer Park, NY. Loving Husband of Margie-Helen. Beloved Father of Patricia (Ray) Burney, Barbara (Guy) Robinson, Ellen Gaug, Joseph-Buddy (Maureen), Kenneth (Christine). Adored Papa to Robert (Shannon), Cara, Megan, Casey (Liv), Molly, Paige, Tess, Joey, Kaity, Chris & Anna. Friends may call St. James Funeral Home, Inc., 829 Middle Country Road; Route 25, St. James on Sat., 7-9pm & Sun., 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass on Mon., 9:45am St. Patricks RC Church, Smithtown. Interment to follow with Military Honors at St. James Episcopal Cemetery, St. James. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 14, 2020