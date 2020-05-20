|
GENEVA - Joseph aged 90, died peacefully on May 9, 2020. Born and raised in Brooklyn, he spent his adult life in Elmont. Beloved husband of his extremely devoted wife, Helen. Loving father of Anthony (Annette), Marie (Brian) and Salvatore (Jean). Beloved grandfather to Anthony (Julie), Christina (Michael), Stephen, Aimee, Joseph (Emily), Dianna (Shane), Kevin (Michelle), Salvatore and Thomas (Jaclyn). Beloved great-grandfather to Rosalind. He is also survived by his sisters Bridget and Sarah. Joseph proudly served his country in the Army. He was a longtime mechanic at Pan American Airways and in his retirement, Hillside Liq-uors. He was an inpeccable dresser and always had a smile. He loved music and playing the guitar. He was very social and had the wonderful gift of gab. He also enjoyed going to and having yard sales. In his honor, there will be a graveside ceremony at St. Charles Resurrection Cemetery on Wednesday May 20, 2020.
Published in Newsday on May 20, 2020