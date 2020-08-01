VETTER - Joseph Gerard passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in Schwenks- ville, PA, with his beloved wife, Barbara, by his side on July 26, 2020. He was 90 years old. Joe was born on October 29, 1929 in Brooklyn. He was the oldest of four children and only son of Joseph M. and Marie C. Vetter. He grew up in Glendale and attended Newtown High School. He proudly served his country in the US Army from 1951 - 1953. He and Barbara were married on September 6, 1958 and raised their two daughters in Maspeth. He was a great athlete and played softball with the Msgr. Sherman Knights of Columbus. He was also an avid bowler and golfer well into his 8th decade of life. Before joining the military, he had been recruited by a Major League Baseball farm league. Joe worked in office management for M.W. Kellogg, where he met Barbara, and Stone & Webster Engineering Corp. in Manhattan. The Vetters retired to Schwenksville, PA in 2003 where Joe enjoyed golfing, bowling and bocce. He continued to faithfully follow his New York Mets and Giants. In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his two daughters, Barbara Brownell (Ed) of Maspeth, NY and Diane Squires (Dave) of Plymouth Meeting, PA; sisters Jeanne (Tom) Finken and Mary (John) Oestreicher, as well as many cousins, nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by his loving sister, Patricia (Richard) Diemer. He was an adoring Pop-Pop to his grandchildren, Stephanie Sara Thompson and Tyler Joseph Squires. In lieu of sending flowers, the family would be very grateful for a contribution made to your favorite charity
in Joe's memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com