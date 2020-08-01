1/1
Joseph Gerard Vetter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VETTER - Joseph Gerard passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in Schwenks- ville, PA, with his beloved wife, Barbara, by his side on July 26, 2020. He was 90 years old. Joe was born on October 29, 1929 in Brooklyn. He was the oldest of four children and only son of Joseph M. and Marie C. Vetter. He grew up in Glendale and attended Newtown High School. He proudly served his country in the US Army from 1951 - 1953. He and Barbara were married on September 6, 1958 and raised their two daughters in Maspeth. He was a great athlete and played softball with the Msgr. Sherman Knights of Columbus. He was also an avid bowler and golfer well into his 8th decade of life. Before joining the military, he had been recruited by a Major League Baseball farm league. Joe worked in office management for M.W. Kellogg, where he met Barbara, and Stone & Webster Engineering Corp. in Manhattan. The Vetters retired to Schwenksville, PA in 2003 where Joe enjoyed golfing, bowling and bocce. He continued to faithfully follow his New York Mets and Giants. In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his two daughters, Barbara Brownell (Ed) of Maspeth, NY and Diane Squires (Dave) of Plymouth Meeting, PA; sisters Jeanne (Tom) Finken and Mary (John) Oestreicher, as well as many cousins, nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by his loving sister, Patricia (Richard) Diemer. He was an adoring Pop-Pop to his grandchildren, Stephanie Sara Thompson and Tyler Joseph Squires. In lieu of sending flowers, the family would be very grateful for a contribution made to your favorite charity in Joe's memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved