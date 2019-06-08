|
|
GIUGLIANO - Joseph R. on June 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Rose Marie. Devoted father of Marianne (Frank) Torres, Jeannine (Jose) Rinaldi and Joseph (Nicholas Munafo) Giugliano. Cherished grandfather of Alicia (Jesse) Rosen, Nina (Joseph) Puma, Douglas Torres and Jenna Rinaldi. Beloved great-grandfather of Sofia and Joseph Puma. Survived by siblings, Dolores Denig and Robert Juliano. A 55 year resident of Bethpage; retired bank executive, WWII veteran and avid Yankee fan, longtime volunteer at St. Joseph Hospital, usher at St. Martin of Tours Church of Bethpage, and a member of both the Kinights of Columbus and Catholic War Veterans. Viewing at Chapey in Bethpage: Saturday 7-9:30PM and Sunday 2-4:30PM and 7-9:30PM. Funeral Mass 10AM Monday at St. Martin of Tours Church, Bethpage. Interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Martin of Tours RC Church 40 Seaman Avenue Bethpage, NY 11714 In loving memory of Joseph R. Giugliano
Published in Newsday from June 8 to June 9, 2019