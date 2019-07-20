Newsday Notices
|
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
825 Main Street
Holbrook, NY 11741
(631) 981-7500
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
825 Main Street
Holbrook, NY
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
825 Main Street
Holbrook, NY
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:45 AM
Good Shepherd R.C. Church
Holbrook, NY
GROSSO - Joseph Daniel Sr.of Holbrook, NY (formerly of Brooklyn) on July 18, 2019 in his 80th year. Beloved husband of 59 years to Dorothy. Loving father of Debbie Hellerman (Tom), Joseph Jr. (Christine), Donna Solomons (Scott), Diane Shlonsky (John), James (Kim), John (Sandi) and Dominick (Kaitlin). Devoted grandfather to Samantha, Jamie, Jake, John, Matthew, Bailey, Jason, Connor, Jayci, Kayla, Maren, Alexa and Jackson. Cherished brother of John, Anthony and Mary and loving Uncle to Ann Marie, Christy, Johnny and Huck. Joe proudly served in the US Marine Corps. He joined the FDNY in 1962. He was a firefighter in L156 and L105. He was a Lieutenant in E227, promoted to Captain, assigned to Ladder 4 and then became Battalion Chief of the 9th Battalion. He retired after 38 years of service. Joe was a superb baseball player in his youth, and enjoyed playing golf with his sons and twin brother. He was an avid NY sports fan and especially loved the Mets and Rangers. He was a man of strong faith who always put his family first. Reposing Moloney's Holbrook Home, 825 Main Street, Holbrook, NY where a religious service will be held on Sunday. Funeral Mass Monday 10:45am Good Shepherd R.C. Church, Holbrook. Interment following Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Visitation Sunday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Memorial donations can be made to causes close to Joe's heart. St Jude Children's Research Hospital or Covenant House NYC. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on July 20, 2019
