Joseph Guiliani

GUILIANI - Joseph A. passed away October 17 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Joe lived a long, successful and mostly healthy life with his wife Anne, of 62 years who predeceased him in May. He is survived by his children Lauren Roath (Steven), Robin House (Michael), Joseph, Christine Myers (Matthew), Jonathan (Bernadette), as well as 16 loved and loving grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Joe wore many hats in life, but those that fit him best are husband, father and Papa. Private services are being handled by Chapey's West Islip and a Funeral Mass will be live-streamed Friday at 10:30 from OLLCHURCH.org
.