Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
29 Atlantic Avenue
Floral Park, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
29 Atlantic Avenue
Floral Park, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anne's RC Church
Garden City, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Gunning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Gunning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Gunning Notice
Gunning - Joseph, formerly of Stewart Manor, died peacefully on February 4, 2020, surrounded by his family. Devoted husband of Jean (Howell) for the past 66 years. Loving father of Jean Llewellyn (Tom), Gary Gunning (Camille), Patrick Gunning (Joanna) and Eileen Costello (Frank). He was also the ultimate "Pop Pop" to Patrick (Jill) Gunning, Joseph Gunning, Daniel Costello, Caroline Costello, Tara Llewellyn and Sean Llewellyn and great-grandchild Nicholas Gunning. Family and friends may call Friday 2-4:30 and 6:30-9pm at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Avenue, Floral Park, NY 11001. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday at 11am at St. Anne's RC Church, Garden City, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory to Regional Hospice of Danbury, CT would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -