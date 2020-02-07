|
Gunning - Joseph, formerly of Stewart Manor, died peacefully on February 4, 2020, surrounded by his family. Devoted husband of Jean (Howell) for the past 66 years. Loving father of Jean Llewellyn (Tom), Gary Gunning (Camille), Patrick Gunning (Joanna) and Eileen Costello (Frank). He was also the ultimate "Pop Pop" to Patrick (Jill) Gunning, Joseph Gunning, Daniel Costello, Caroline Costello, Tara Llewellyn and Sean Llewellyn and great-grandchild Nicholas Gunning. Family and friends may call Friday 2-4:30 and 6:30-9pm at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Avenue, Floral Park, NY 11001. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday at 11am at St. Anne's RC Church, Garden City, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory to Regional Hospice of Danbury, CT would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 7, 2020