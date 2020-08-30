GUZZELLO - Joseph Jr., age 85, of Port Washington, on August 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Peggy. Loving father of Joseph (Marie), Brian (Debbie), and Anthony (Tina). Adored grandfather of Adriana, Juliana, Ryley, Anthony, Matthew, and Lindsey. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Monday, August 31 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Port Washington Fire Department, 423 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington, NY 11050 or Port Washington PBA, PO Box 14, Port Washington, NY 11050 will be greatly appreciated.







