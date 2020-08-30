1/
Joseph Guzzello Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GUZZELLO - Joseph Jr., age 85, of Port Washington, on August 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Peggy. Loving father of Joseph (Marie), Brian (Debbie), and Anthony (Tina). Adored grandfather of Adriana, Juliana, Ryley, Anthony, Matthew, and Lindsey. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Monday, August 31 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Port Washington Fire Department, 423 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington, NY 11050 or Port Washington PBA, PO Box 14, Port Washington, NY 11050 will be greatly appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Nassau Knolls Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved