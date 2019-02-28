Home

McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
Joseph H. Treubig Notice
TREUBIG - Joseph H. of Yulee, FL., formerly of Long Island on February 19, 2019. Survived by his wife Doris, his children William (Wendy), Barbara (Scott), Jeff (Lynn), Michael (Allison), Jack (Patricia), Lori (Joseph), and Rick. Joseph has a combined 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his first wife, Joan. Joseph was an avid sports fisherman and enjoyed competitive pistol shooting. He was in the Navy Reserves, later worked for Reynolds Metals as a salesman and never truly stopped selling long after he retired. He was quick to make new friends and always ready to offer a joke, most of which were quite corny. Family will receive friends Friday 2-4pm & 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Interment Saturday 11am at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Navy-Marines Corps Relief Society ( www.nmcrs.org/donate ) are appreciated. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Feb. 28, 2019
