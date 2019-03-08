Newsday Notices
Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home
1320 Lakeland Avenue
Bohemia, NY 11716
(631) 589-1500
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home
1320 Lakeland Avenue
Bohemia, NY 11716
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home
1320 Lakeland Avenue
Bohemia, NY 11716
Joseph Hanna

Joseph Hanna Notice
HANNA - Joseph, of Bohemia, NY, on March 5, 2019, in his 98th year. Beloved husband of the late Alice. Devoted father of Robert Hanna (Dianne), Martin Hanna (Leslie), Kevin Hanna (JoAnn), and Kathleen Haynes (Dennis). Cherished grandfather of Courtney Hanna, Brian Hanna, Jessica Hanna, Ashley Groden, Michael Haynes, Elizabeth Hanna, Ryan Hanna, Caitlin Hanna, Matthew Hanna and Christopher Haynes. Loving great grand-father to Riley Hanna, Bryce Groden and Xander Hanna. WWII Veteran of the United States Army Air Corp serving in the Pacific Theater from 1940-1945, survivor of Pearl Harbor - Hickam Field attack on December 7, 1941. Reposing Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home, 1320 Lakeland Ave., Bohemia, NY where a religious service will be held Saturday 11am. Interment following at Union Cemetery of Middle Island, Middle Island, NY. Visiting Saturday, 9-11am. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 8, 2019
