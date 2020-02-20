Newsday Notices
HATZELMAN - Joseph A., of East Meadow, NY on February 18, 2020 at the age of 61. Joseph was a proud Firefighter of the FDNY Engine Company 218 and 9-11 First Responder passing away due to his rescue and recovery. Beloved husband of Kathy. Dedicated father of Joseph and Tara. Devoted son of Roseanne and the late Ernest. Adored brother ofAlbert (Nancy), Teresa Meade (Chris), and Debra Brengel (Kyle). Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday February 20, 2020, 2-4pm and 7-9pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 10:45am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church in East Meadow, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Ray Pfeifer Foundation: [email protected] theraypfeiferfoundation.org 163 Amsterdam Ave. #1440 NYC, NY 10023 or (914) 469-6247. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 20, 2020
