HEGMANN - Joseph on August 27, 2019 of Wantagh, NY, formerly of Ridgewood, Queens.Loving husband of Margaret (nee Bitetto) of 75 years. Dear father of Marguerite Verone and her husband Robert and Kathleen Falke and her huband Andrew. Cherished grandfather of Robert, Gina, Jennifer, Christine, Deana, Lee and Christopher; great-grandfather of Nicholas, Ashlee, Alicia, Amber, Jack, Abbe, Brandon, Kelsey, Tyler and Drew. A WWII Normandy Survivor, worked at Western Electric and retired from Lucent Technologies. He enjoyed many hobbies including art and wood carving. He was a dedicated volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital for Children in Bayside. Visiting at N.F. Walker, Inc. Funeral Home 2039 Merrick Avenue, Merrick Friday, Aug.30 from 4 to 8pm. Funeral Mass at St. Barnabas R.C. Church, 2320 Bedford Ave., Bellmore, NY 10am Saturday, Aug 31st, 2019. Entombment at Pinelawn Memorial Park and Cemetery, Pinelawn, NY. nfwalkerfh.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 29, 2019
