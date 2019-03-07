HERRON - Joseph Joseph J. Herron III, 70, passed on February 10, 2019 in Freeport, N.Y. He was born March 16, 1948 in Rockville Centre to Joseph J. Herron, Jr. and Jean (Kelley). Joe graduated from General Douglas MacArthur High School in 1966. He was a Vietnam war veteran having served there 1968-1969. He was a Petty Officer, 2nd class and as a Communications Specialist was awarded the Bronze Star for his valor. Joe followed his father as a Nassau County Police Officer and retired after 20 years service. He was a lifelong fan of the NY Yankees and the NY Giants and a lover of all things Irish. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Kelley Kennedy and granddaughter, Maggie Kennedy. He was the beloved brother of Kathleen Masterson (Michael) and James P. Herron and is survived by nephews Patrick, Brian and Rory Masterson and Joseph J. Herron IV, as well as his niece, Casey Herron. A Memorial will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11am at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale, N.Y. Published in Newsday on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary