HOWE - Joseph T. of North Bellmore, NY, passed away January 4, 2020, at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Madelaine. Loving father of Edward (Louisa), Christopher (Mary), Kenneth (Alissa), Theresa and Stephen. Dear grandfather of seven. Reunited in eternal life with his son Joseph M. and his three siblings. Retired Captain Engine 310, Brooklyn, NY. Family will receive friends Tuesday 2-5pm and 7-9pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. A Burial Mass will be celebrated 9:45am Wednesday, at St. Barnabas R.C. Church, Bellmore, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to or to New York Police & Fire Widows' & Children's Benefit Fund. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 6, 2020