Joseph Huestis
1957 - 2020
HUESTIS - Joseph Patrick, of Port Washington, passed away on Tuesday, June 23rd. Born March 9th, 1957 to George and Irene Huestis, he was a life-long Port Washington resident and proprietor of his own business, working throughout New York City. Joe was an avid concertgoer who loved live music and rock and roll. He is survived by his mother Irene, daughter Victoria (Jeff), sister Marianne (Bob), niece Allison, nephews, Adam and Daniel. He was preceded in death by his father George and brother Chester. A memorial mass will be held at St. Peter of Alcantara R. C. Church on Thursday, July 2, at 10:30am. Memorials are suggested to the St. Peter of Alcantara R. C. Church, or to a charity of the donor's choice.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Peter of Alcantara R. C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Austin F. Knowles Inc.
128 Main St
Port Washington, NY 11050
(516) 767-0123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
