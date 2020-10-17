LABELLA - Joseph I.of Center-each, NY on October 14, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Rose. Loving father of Joseph (Doreen) and Dena Jacobs. Cherished grandfather of Joseph, Nicholas, Samantha, Hannah. Loving great grandfather of Lucy Ruth. Beloved brother of Nicholas LaBella. Dedicated New York City Police for 20 years. Family will receive friends Monday, 2 pm - 4 pm and 6 pm - 9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Avenue (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday,9:30 am, at St. James R.C. Church in Seaford, NY. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com