1/
Joseph I. LaBella
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LABELLA - Joseph I.of Center-each, NY on October 14, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Rose. Loving father of Joseph (Doreen) and Dena Jacobs. Cherished grandfather of Joseph, Nicholas, Samantha, Hannah. Loving great grandfather of Lucy Ruth. Beloved brother of Nicholas LaBella. Dedicated New York City Police for 20 years. Family will receive friends Monday, 2 pm - 4 pm and 6 pm - 9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Avenue (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday,9:30 am, at St. James R.C. Church in Seaford, NY. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved