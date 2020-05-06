Home

Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Calverton National Cemetery
IACOPELLI -Joseph S. 79 years. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joe Iacopelli on May, 2, 2020, at his home in Central Islip. Joe was born in Brooklyn, NY. Survived by his loving wife, Adrian, of 14 years, and survived by son, Joseph, daughters, Sandra and Angela, and grandson, Max, all of whom reside in Europe. Devoted brother to Charles, sister-in-law, Gina; niece, Melissa (Steve), nephew, Brian (Theresa); 3 great nephews, Nicholas, Matthew, Luke; 2 great nieces, Noel, Emma. Joe served in the US Army, followed by a long career in pharmaceutical research with Eli Lilly Corp.Private family viewing, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery, will be held shortly. Memorial Mass to be scheduled at later date.
Published in Newsday from May 6 to May 7, 2020
