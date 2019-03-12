Home

Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
(516) 746-0585
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
West Hempstead, NY
Joseph J. Gaeta Notice
GAETA - Joseph J., on March 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine. Devoted father and father-in-law of Frank (Karen), Ted (Justine), and Joe (Eileen) and for- mer daughter-in-law Jeannine. Adored grandfather of Frankie (Kirsten), John (Elena), Anthony, Caroline, Julia, Christopher, Lauren, Nicholas, Stephanie, and Samantha. Proud great-grandfather of Jackson. Joy, laughter, and an infectious smile were the hallmarks of Joe's life. He touched everyone he met and family meant everything to him. Reunited at last with Gerry after 15 years. Visitation Tuesday 7-9 pm and Wednesday 2-4 pm & 7-9 pm at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 1201 Franklin Avenue, Garden City, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, 10 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, West Hempstead, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, West- bury, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Semper Fi Fund; www.semperfifund.org.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 12, 2019
