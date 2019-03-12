|
GAETA - Joseph J., on March 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine. Devoted father and father-in-law of Frank (Karen), Ted (Justine), and Joe (Eileen) and for- mer daughter-in-law Jeannine. Adored grandfather of Frankie (Kirsten), John (Elena), Anthony, Caroline, Julia, Christopher, Lauren, Nicholas, Stephanie, and Samantha. Proud great-grandfather of Jackson. Joy, laughter, and an infectious smile were the hallmarks of Joe's life. He touched everyone he met and family meant everything to him. Reunited at last with Gerry after 15 years. Visitation Tuesday 7-9 pm and Wednesday 2-4 pm & 7-9 pm at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 1201 Franklin Avenue, Garden City, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, 10 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, West Hempstead, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, West- bury, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Semper Fi Fund; www.semperfifund.org.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 12, 2019