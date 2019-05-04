Home

Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Floral Park
29 ATLANTIC AVENUE
Floral Park, NY 11001
(516) 354-0634
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Floral Park
29 ATLANTIC AVENUE
Floral Park, NY 11001
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Floral Park
29 ATLANTIC AVENUE
Floral Park, NY 11001
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Floral Park
29 ATLANTIC AVENUE
Floral Park, NY 11001
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory RC Church
Joseph J. Gunderson Notice
GUNDERSON - Joseph J. of Floral Park, on May 2, 2019, age 86. Beloved husband of the late Veronica. Devoted father of Barry (Kate), Brian (Maureen), and Mary Pat (Kevin). Cherished grandfather of Amy (Chris), Jennifer (James), Kevin, Joseph (Michelle), Janet (Matt), Eric, Ryan, and Keara. Loving great-grandfather of Matthew, Nora, Emma, Nathaniel, and Claire. Friends may call Sunday 2-5PM and 7-9PM and Monday 4-7PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Ave. Floral Park NY. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:30AM at Our Lady of Victory RC Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. 516-354-0634. In lieu of flowers, to make donations to or Schneider's Children's hospital.
Published in Newsday from May 4 to May 5, 2019
