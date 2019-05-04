|
|
GUNDERSON - Joseph J. of Floral Park, on May 2, 2019, age 86. Beloved husband of the late Veronica. Devoted father of Barry (Kate), Brian (Maureen), and Mary Pat (Kevin). Cherished grandfather of Amy (Chris), Jennifer (James), Kevin, Joseph (Michelle), Janet (Matt), Eric, Ryan, and Keara. Loving great-grandfather of Matthew, Nora, Emma, Nathaniel, and Claire. Friends may call Sunday 2-5PM and 7-9PM and Monday 4-7PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Ave. Floral Park NY. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:30AM at Our Lady of Victory RC Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. 516-354-0634. In lieu of flowers, to make donations to or Schneider's Children's hospital.
Published in Newsday from May 4 to May 5, 2019