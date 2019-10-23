Home

Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Reposing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reposing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph J. Juchter Notice
JUCHTER Joseph J., on October 20, 2019, of Seaford. Proud U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Retired Police Officer Nassau County 7th Precinct. Beloved husband of Marion for 65 years. Loving father of Patty Oliva (the late Michael), Donna Hattenrath (Henry), and Joanne Ryan (the late Mickey). Cherished grand-father of Nicholas (Diana), Nicole, Gregory, Heather (Bret), Katelyn, Christine, and Erin. Adored great-grandfather of Jacob, Juliette, and Hunter. Reposing Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford. Religious service Friday 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 23, 2019
