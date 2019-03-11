|
|
KEEGAN - Joseph J. of Baldwin on March 9, 2019. Devoted husband of Joan (nee Wolf). Dear brother of Mary DeSetto and the late Edward. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. 65 year member of Hose 1, Hempstead Fire Dept. The family will receive friends Monday, March 11, 2019 from 7-9 PM and Tuesday March 12, 2019, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Cecere Family Funeral Home, 2283 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, NY 11510. Funeral Mass, Wednesday March 13, 2019 at 10 AM at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary RC Church, Roosevelt, NY. Interment Greenfield Cemetery, Uniondale, NY. Please visit CecereFamilyFunerals.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 11, 2019