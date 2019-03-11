Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cecere-Pensa Funeral Home - Baldwin
2283 Grand Avenue
Baldwin, NY 11510
516-223-4200
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cecere-Pensa Funeral Home - Baldwin
2283 Grand Avenue
Baldwin, NY 11510
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cecere-Pensa Funeral Home - Baldwin
2283 Grand Avenue
Baldwin, NY 11510
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cecere-Pensa Funeral Home - Baldwin
2283 Grand Avenue
Baldwin, NY 11510
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of the Most Holy Rosary RC Church
Roosevelt, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Keegan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph J. Keegan

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joseph J. Keegan Notice
KEEGAN - Joseph J. of Baldwin on March 9, 2019. Devoted husband of Joan (nee Wolf). Dear brother of Mary DeSetto and the late Edward. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. 65 year member of Hose 1, Hempstead Fire Dept. The family will receive friends Monday, March 11, 2019 from 7-9 PM and Tuesday March 12, 2019, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Cecere Family Funeral Home, 2283 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, NY 11510. Funeral Mass, Wednesday March 13, 2019 at 10 AM at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary RC Church, Roosevelt, NY. Interment Greenfield Cemetery, Uniondale, NY. Please visit CecereFamilyFunerals.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cecere-Pensa Funeral Home - Baldwin
Download Now