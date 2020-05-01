Home

Joseph J. Klement

Joseph J. Klement Notice
KLEMENT - Joseph J.passed on April 25, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Marilyn. Loving father of Joseph (and the late Ruth), Michael (Madeline), and Robert (Janet). Navy veteran who served in China, volunteer fireman, and admired Letter Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring after a long and distinguished career. "Poppy" could always figure out how to put square pegs in round holes - his ingenuity was legendary. His smile and laugh will be greatly missed by one and all. Joe will be laid to rest at All Saints Cemetery in Great Neck, NY. Donations in his memory can be made to The FASNY Firemen's Home, Hudson, NY.
Published in Newsday on May 1, 2020
